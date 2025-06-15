French Tourist Arrested In Iceland Suspected Of Murdering Her Family: Media
Stockholm: A French tourist in her 60s has been arrested in Iceland suspected of murdering her daughter and husband while the three were vacationing in the country, Icelandic media reported.
Murders and deadly violence are rare in Iceland, with the country regularly ranked at the top of the Global Peace Index thanks to its low crime rates, though gang crime has been on the rise in recent years.
The husband and daughter were found dead at an upscale hotel in Iceland's capital Reykjavik on Saturday morning, while the woman was found alive with stab injuries, Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported late Saturday.Read Also
The two deceased also had "injuries, including stab injuries, but there will be a further investigation that will reveal what kind of injuries are involved", Reykjavik police officer Aevar Palmi Palmason told RUV.
Icelandic police were unavailable to comment Sunday on the investigation, and have yet to confirm that the suspect was related to the victims.
Icelandic media have provided no details about tourists' identities.
Police have only confirmed in a statement that the Reykjavik district court on Saturday remanded the woman in custody until June 20, "in connection with (a police) investigation into the deaths of two French tourists at a hotel in the city centre."
"The woman who is detained was traveling with those who died when the case arose," the statement said.
