Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NCSC Launches 200-Hour Cyber Training Program For Jordanian Universities


2025-06-15 09:05:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 15 (Petra) -Registration for the 3rd round of (Masar-Path) Program for Training University Students and Graduates has opened with focus on field training activities, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) announced.
In a statement on Sunday, the NCSC said the program aims to provide specialized 200-hour field cybersecurity training for the beneficiary students.
To register in the course, students are invited to contact deans of IT colleges or their representatives at their universities during the period from June 15 to July 1.
The NCSC said the intiative is part of its ongoing efforts to develop the the benficiaries' technical skills to keep pace with requirements of the labor market in this area and enhance national competencies to support the Kingdom's cybersecurity system.

