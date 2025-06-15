Oneclickdrive Sees Record Demand For Lamborghini Rentals Amid Rise In High-End Dubai Tourism

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2025) - OneClickDrive, the Dubai-based car-rental marketplace, seeing the demand for Lamborghini rentals on the platform have reached their highest levels to date, driven by growing interest from luxury-focused travelers and celebs visiting Dubai, reflecting a wider increase in luxury-oriented travel to the emirate.







Over the past eighteen months the marketplace has recorded a steady rise in requests for the Huracán, Aventador, and Urus ranges, outpacing growth in every other vehicle category it lists. OneClickDrive links users with more than 200 trusted car rental partners in Dubai and 2000+ vehicles in their fleet, ranging from economy cars to SUVs, sports cars, and luxury cars. While the platform lists everything from compact sedans to chauffeur-driven limousines, the demand for Lamborghini rentals has shown the sharpest acceleration since early 2024.

Transparent model and direct supplier contact

Each Lamborghini listed on OneClickDrive includes detailed images, performance data, and clearly stated rental conditions. Customers can choose any model listed in the marketplace and can connect directly with the Lamborghini supplier through WhatsApp or Phone call, and can make custom arrangements such as specific delivery locations within Dubai, or added insurance. The commission-free structure shows that the pricing is set by the supplier, which reduces mark-ups common in traditional brokered rentals.

Standard Lamborghini rentals listed on the platform include third-party liability coverage, limited daily mileage, and complementary delivery within city limits. Additional services, such as comprehensive insurance or chauffeur options are offered at the discretion of individual suppliers.

Renters can browse and confirm their vehicle through the OneClickDrive mobile app or website in a matter of minutes; no advance membership or paperwork is required beyond a valid driving licence and passport copy. The app's search and filter functions allow users to sort vehicles by price, body style, or availability date, making it possible to compare a Huracán Evo against an Aventador Roadster, for example, on identical rental terms.

Dubai's luxury tourism

Data from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism show continued growth in high-spend visitor segments, with premium hotel occupancy and discretionary retail sales both registering year-on-year gains in the first quarter of 2025. OneClickDrive's latest figures suggest that supercar rentals are tracking the same upward curve.

About OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive is an online marketplace that consolidates real-time vehicle inventory from vetted rental companies across the United Arab Emirates. The platform lists economy hatchbacks, SUVs, sports cars, and luxury limousines, connecting renters and suppliers without intermediary fees.

