Trinidad And Tobago Finance Minister, MPSDFS, Virtual Meeting With World Bank

PORT-of-Spain, Trinidad – Davendranath Tancoo, minister of finance, along with Vandana Mohit, minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services (MPSDFS) and Dr Natalie ChaitanMaharaj, parliamentary secretary, MPSDFS, received a virtual presentation from a team of officials from the World Bank on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at the ministry of finance head office, Eric Williams Financial Complex.

The World Bank team presented the main findings, conclusions, and recommendations of its draft final report under the terms of its Reimbursable Advisory Services (RAS) Agreement for the Social Protection Expenditure Review (SPER) and an Error and Fraud Assessment (EFA), signed on May 19, 2023.

The presentation was led by Juan Martin Moreno, senior social protection economist and supported by Will Wiseman, practice manager, social protection, Latin America and the Caribbean; Priyani Malik, senior country officer, Caribbean country management unit, Latin America and the Caribbean region; Emre Ozaltin, human development programme leader for Latin America and the Caribbean; and Nadimah Mohammed, local research consultant.

Minister Tancoo was joined at the virtual presentation by permanent secretary Suzette Taylor-Lee Chee and representatives of the Economic Management Division (Coordinating Division). Minister Mohit was also accompanied by MPSDFS' officials including permanent secretaries Ryan Ramcharan and Wendy Guy-Hernandez.

