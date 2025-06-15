China Voices Support For Tehran, Condemns Israeli Strikes In Calls With Araghchi And Sa'ar

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held phone conversations with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar on Saturday. During the calls, Wang Yi expressed strong support for Tehran, condemning Israel's recent airstrikes on Iran, according to the Times of Israel.

Wang Yi firmly criticized Israel's attack on Iran, describing it as a violation of Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also expressed China's support for Iran in defending its rights and protecting the safety of its people.

A Chinese government spokesperson, Lin Jian, reiterated Wang Yi's stance, saying that China opposes the brutal attacks targeting Iranian officials, which have caused civilian casualties. China, according to the spokesperson, stands with Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty.

The Chinese Foreign Minister further stated that Israel's actions severely violate the United Nations Charter, underscoring the importance of respecting international law. He highlighted the dangerous precedent set by the Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Wang Yi warned that these actions could lead to catastrophic consequences. He specifically pointed out that targeting Iran's nuclear facilities sets a perilous example that could destabilize the region and escalate tensions globally.

China's stance emphasizes diplomatic resolution and respect for sovereignty. Wang Yi's call reflects Beijing's growing influence in Middle Eastern affairs, underscoring its commitment to supporting Iran in the face of Israeli aggression. The international community will likely follow these developments closely, as tensions in the region continue to rise.

