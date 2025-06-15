PM Modi Makes Historic First Visit To Cyprus, Aims To Deepen Trade, Defence And Diaspora Ties Ahead Of G7 Summit

In a significant diplomatic outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the island nation.

🇮🇳🇨🇾 Modi has arrived in Cyprus and was welcomed by President Nikos Christodoulides said Modi's visit is“historic” and“a new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits.”“We make a promise to advance, transform, prosper more. Together,” he added. twitter/RrvMO66V5w

The visit is seen as an important stopover ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada and a reflection of India's renewed focus on strengthening ties with European partners.

#WATCH | Cyprus: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Larnaca International Airport, received by President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi is paying an official visit to Cyprus from 15-16 June. PM... twitter/fKkYY51tmt

PM Modi was received with a ceremonial welcome at Larnaca International Airport by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. His arrival is being described as a historic moment by both Indian and Cyprus diplomatic sources.

PM Modi's talks with Cyprus President

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with the President of Cyprus. Key issues on the agenda include expanding cooperation in trade and investment, IT and innovation, defence, shipping, renewable energy, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders are also expected to exchange views on global and regional developments, including maritime security and the situation in West Asia.

Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi

PM Modi is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides and will be accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials.

Ahead of his arrival, the Indian diaspora in Cyprus was brimming with excitement at PM Modi's much-anticipated visit.

India-Cyprus ties since 1962

India and Cyprus have traditionally enjoyed strong diplomatic relations since the establishment of ties in 1962. Cyprus has consistently supported India's position on Kashmir and other key issues at international platforms, including the United Nations.

Apart from official meetings, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address and interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Cyprus. Although small in number, the Indian community plays a vital role in local education, healthcare, and business sectors.

The Cyprus visit is seen as a strategic component of India's evolving foreign policy posture -- one that seeks to build stronger partnerships with smaller but geopolitically significant nations across Europe and the Mediterranean.