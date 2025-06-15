403
Iran Says It Has No Intention to Widen War
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi declared on Sunday that Tehran has no intention of expanding the ongoing conflict beyond its borders or into the broader West Asia region, according to a local news agency.
Speaking at a diplomatic briefing in Tehran attended by foreign ambassadors and representatives, Araghchi outlined Iran’s stance following Israel’s aerial bombardments over the past two days.
"We did not start this war and were pursuing diplomacy regarding our nuclear program. This aggression was imposed on us. We are defending ourselves and this defense is completely legitimate," he said.
He emphasized that Iran's military actions were in direct response to Israeli offensives. "If the aggression stops, our reactions will naturally cease," Araghchi stated.
He condemned Israel’s strike on the southern energy-rich Assaluyeh region in Bushehr Province on Saturday, calling it a “a big strategic mistake” aimed at dragging the Gulf region into the conflict. “Widening the scopes of the war to beyond Iran's territory,” he warned, would escalate tensions dangerously.
Araghchi also accused the United States of enabling Israel’s military campaign, saying, "We have firm proof indicating that the U.S. troops and bases in the region support the Israeli attacks." He insisted that without American backing, the strikes could not have been carried out.
The latest escalation began early Friday when Israeli fighter jets launched a sweeping assault on Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. The strikes targeted nuclear facilities and reportedly killed multiple high-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Israel continued its operations into Saturday, extending attacks to several regions across Iran.
In retaliation, Iran fired multiple waves of missiles into Israeli territory on both Friday and Saturday, causing casualties and widespread damage, according to Iranian officials.
Separately, an Iranian news outlet reported that Iranian intelligence operatives had captured two alleged agents of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in Alborz Province. The suspects were arrested in Savojbolagh County, where authorities say they were manufacturing bombs, explosives, booby traps, and electronic devices. The report did not disclose when the arrests occurred.
