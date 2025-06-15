Shale Oak Winery To Host Sommeology: The Science Of Wine Seminar With Russ Hanush & Curtis Hascall

Sommeology: June 28th at Shale Oak Winery

Interactive two‐hour seminar combining viticulture, enology, and sommelier insights at Shale Oak Winery on June 28th.

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shale Oak Winery invites wine lovers to join Sommeology: The Science of Wine, a two-hour educational tasting experience on Saturday, June 28th from 11 AM to 1 PM. Presented by expert Russ Hanush of Parrish Family Vineyards alongside winemaker Curtis Hascall, the seminar will dive into grape growing, wine making, and wine tasting. Tickets are $85 per person.”

What's happening:

A curated guided tasting of exceptional wines, paired with an inside look at viticulture, enology, and defense of a sommelier's craft.

When:

Saturday, June 28, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where:

Shale Oak Winery, Paso Robles, California

Who:

Russ Hanush – wine expert from Parrish Family Vineyards

Curtis Hascall – in‐house winemaker at Shale Oak Winery

Why this matters:

Perfect for wine enthusiasts and curious learners alike, this hands‐on seminar breaks down“the science of grape growing,”“the science of wine making,” and“the science of experiencing wine”-giving attendees both technical know‐how and practical tasting skills.

Seminar Topics Include:

Viticulture: Soil types, terroir, pruning, trellising

Enology: Brix, must, fermentation, clarification, aging

Sommelier Skills: Storing, serving, tasting methods

Pricing & Tickets:

$85 per person - Includes seminar and wine tasting

Purchase online at Shale Oak's event page or exploretock/shaleoakwinery

Steve Burris

Shale Oak Winery

+1 805-239-4800

