Roa Wins Communicator Award Of Distinction For 'Chief Of Party To Chief Of Party: Success In Your First 90 Days' Podcast

Evergreen Podcast for Development Leaders Now Serves as a Strategic Playbook for Startups and Mission-Driven Organizations Navigating Complexity and Growth

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Donna Vincent Roa, Ph.D., ABC, CDPM, startup advisor, AI business strategist, and professional voice actor, has been awarded the Communicator Award of Distinction for her podcast, Chief of Party to Chief of Party: Success in Your First 90 Days.The evergreen podcast was produced as a deliverable of USAID's Partnerships Incubator, a project of Kaizen, A Tetra Tech Company.This recognition highlights Roa's contribution to advancing leadership excellence in the global development sector. She joins a distinguished group of winners, including Disney, PBS, Mastercard, IBM, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.The Communicator Awards, judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), is the leading international awards program recognizing outstanding achievement across marketing, corporate communications, public relations, and design. In its 30th year, the program has received over 3,000 entries worldwide.Focused on the critical first 90 days of a Chief of Party's (Project Director) tenure, Roa's podcast delivers strategic, actionable guidance for executives leading complex, multimillion-dollar programs. She draws on decades of field experience in over 50 countries through concise, practical episodes to equip leaders with tools for donor engagement, team alignment, and operational success.Expert collaboration drove the podcast's success. BigBlue Communications led post-production to ensure broadcast-level quality, and TM Design, Inc. developed the podcast's branding and visual identity. Angela Tan and Gabriella Gonzales contributed to the project, and the Partnerships Incubator's translation team provided high-quality French, Spanish, and Arabic versions. The project hired seven voice actors to voice the series' promos and stingers.About Donna Vincent RoaDr. Donna Vincent Roa is a startup advisor, AI business strategist, and global branding and communication expert with a doctorate in international communication and professional experience in over 50 countries. She is known for leading transformative initiatives that challenge norms, unlock innovation, and drive measurable impact. Donna, a recognized pioneer in AI-integrated strategy and content development, has harnessed artificial intelligence to elevate branding, streamline decision-making, and strengthen storytelling across sectors. Donna's expertise bridges technology and human insight-infusing positive disruption, global messaging, and digital art with intelligence and intention.About Vincent Roa Group, LLCVincent Roa Group, LLC helps impact-driven founders, investors, and organizations move faster, communicate smarter, and lead with purpose. The firm delivers high-integrity, rapid-turnaround strategies that accelerate innovation and amplify mission. As a trusted clarity partner, Vincent Roa Group provides AI consulting that bridges technology and human creativity, streamlines operations, and harnesses AI for ethical, purpose-driven impact.About The Communicator AwardsThe Communicator Awards is the premier international program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, its members include executives from Spotify, Disney, GE Digital, Fast Company, and other industry leaders. For more information, visit .For Additional InformationEmail: ...

