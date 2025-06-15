Twinover App Debuts As A Video-First Community-Based Social App Built For Authentic Connection

TwinOver Kicks Off Waitlist Sign-Up for Early Adopters

- Maxwell Wachira, Co-Founder & CTO of TwinOver Inc, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TwinOver Inc., a U.S.-based startup, has opened waitlist signups for TwinOver, a new social media platform that centres on video content, community engagement, and interest-based discussions. Now moving into its beta testing phase following internal alpha trials, the platform is designed to provide users with tools to engage in more intentional and topic-focused conversations online.TwinOver is structured around“T-Spaces”-user-created communities based on specific interests, moderated by founders, designated members, and an AI moderation system. The app does not use algorithmic feeds. Instead, it delivers content curated from the T-Spaces a user joins, with no recommendations driven by popularity or trending metrics.According to TwinOver Co-Founder and CTO Maxwell Wachira, the app was developed in response to a growing concern about the effects of algorithmic amplification and follower-driven engagement on existing platforms.“We are trying to bring intentionality and meaning back to social media. Existing platforms reward noise and virality over value. We wanted to flip the script to build something that prioritizes real connections and empowers people to grow together through shared purpose and meaningful interactions.”The App reimagines the role of creators and community leaders by offering them real influence and control. Where most platforms favor algorithms and viral engagement, TwinOver empowers those who build and nurture communities, rewarding them for meaningful contributions rather than fleeting popularity.The platform supports multiple content formats, including video, audio, images, and text. It also includes tools for hosting live events, video chats, and real-time audio discussions within T-Spaces. In contrast to typical open feeds, all user engagement occurs within the scope of selected communities.TwinOver includes a range of user privacy and content control options. Users can manage how others interact with their posts, including disabling comments, reposts, and downloads. Additional settings allow users to control mentions, messaging permissions, online status visibility, and notification preferences, including quiet times and muting specific T-Spaces.“Unlike existing social media platforms, TwinOver prioritizes community engagement over follower count, ensuring every voice matters in the right space.” Maxwell remarked.“Because all content sharing and engagement on TwinOver happens inside T-Spaces, users are encouraged to join the communities that align with their interests to unlock the full experience.” Said the Co-Founder & CTOT-Space founders have moderation tools to manage member access and oversee discussions. The platform also allows for public or anonymous posting and includes community reporting tools to help maintain standards. The app is compatible with iOS, Android, and Huawei devices. TwinOver is now accepting early sign-ups ahead of its public release. Interested users can join the waitlist.

