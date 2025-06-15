RCP Statement On Air India Crash

RCP president, Dr Mumtaz Patel, said: 'We are devastated by the plane crash in India today and the many lives it has claimed. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

'We are directly contacting all our RCP members in that region to offer support, as well as our wider Indian diaspora. Many of my family are from Ahmedabad and the Gujarat region of India, so I can personally empathise even more with those individuals and families that are affected.



'Communities across the world will be touched by this awful tragedy with passengers from multiple countries on board the flight, including many in the UK worrying about loved ones.

'My thoughts are also with those involved in the emergency response, our colleagues and friends in the region, as well as doctors on the ground. Please do reach out to us if we can support in any way.'

