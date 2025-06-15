HBCU Empower Summit Celebrates Innovation
Summit, a three-day experience designed to connect and activate the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem.
HBCU Empower Entrepreneurship Summit Returns to Washington, D.C., Celebrating Innovation and Ownership
WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Story Angle for Consideration: The HBCU Empower Entrepreneurship Summit is shaping the future of Black enterprise by convening student founders, alumni innovators, and capital partners at the intersection of culture and commerce. With over 40 HBCUs represented, this three-day event in Washington, D.C., offers a unique perspective on how Historically Black Colleges and Universities are driving economic impact through innovation, ownership, and entrepreneurship.
The 2025 HBCU Empower Entrepreneurship Summit returns for its third year, taking place June 19–21, 2025, at the Marquis Marriott in Washington, D.C. Hosted by the Howard University & PNC National Center for Entrepreneurship, this national gathering brings together HBCU leaders, student entrepreneurs, alumni innovators, and investors to strengthen the future of business and enterprise.
With participation expected from over 40+ HBCUs nationwide, the Summit delivers a power-packed agenda of panels, pitch competitions, skill-building workshops, networking events, and a curated resource fair all designed to transform ideas into viable ventures and create pathways to generational wealth.
2025 Theme:“Creative Capital – Building the Future at the Crossroads of Culture and Commerce”
The three-day experience kicks off on Thursday, June 19, with a welcome reception hosted by the Mid-Atlantic & Mid-South Regional Centers, followed by two days of intensive programming. Friday's sessions will cover topics like:
Alternative Business Models in Uncertain Economies
Digital Marketing for Startups
Financial Literacy for the Future
Public Sector Sales (SLED)
AI-Powered Tools for Entrepreneurs
Franchise Ownership Pathways
Attendees can explore the Mecca Marketplace & Resource Fair, offering hands-on resources, demos, and networking opportunities. That evening, the“Boots on the Ground” reception, presented by the Southeast & Southwest Regional Centers, provided space for cross-campus connections.
Saturday Highlights: Innovation Brunch, Brand-Building, and the Empower Awards
The final day features the Future Innovators Brunch, themed around tech, AI, and collective economics. Attendees will choose from advanced sessions like:
Storytelling for Startups
Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs
Angel Investing 101
Real Estate & Legacy Wealth
Entrepreneurial Finance & Social Justice
The event concludes with the prestigious HBCU Empower Awards Ceremony, recognizing standout student entrepreneurs, faculty changemakers, and alumni leaders shaping the future of Black enterprise.
Media Access
Members of the press can apply for credentials to attend by emailing Erika@85thandpark
Contact:
Erika Torres
Media Relations | HBCU Empower
Email: Erika@85thandpark
Website:
Erika Torres
85th & Park Inc.
+1 646-938-2527
Erika@85thandpark
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
