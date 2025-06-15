Mindworks NLP Offers A Smoking Cessation Group Hypnosis Live Event In Bellevue June 21

Stop Smoking with Hypnosis

Your Hypnotherapists, Michael and Connie Brannan, CHts.

Live, in-person event.

Mindworks NLP announces a public group hypnosis seminar on June 21 to help participants quit smoking using powerful subconscious change techniques.

- Connie BrannanBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when public health and wellness remain top priorities, Mindworks NLP , a state licensed career school, is proud to announce an in person hypnotherapy seminar designed to help participants stop smoking for good. This life-changing event will be held on Saturday, June 21, in Bellevue, WA. Participation is limited to ensure a focused, personal experience. Pre-registration is required.This community-focused seminar is designed to offer an alternative approach to smoking cessation through guided hypnotherapy in a supportive group setting. Participants will get hypnotized, experiencing techniques rooted in neuroscience and subconscious communication, aimed at breaking the mental and emotional patterns behind nicotine habits.“Our goal is to help participants walk out the door as non-smokers,” says Connie Brannan .“This event is about reclaiming control, boosting health, and stepping into a brighter, smoke-free future.”The event will include a brief educational segment on how hypnosis works, followed by a live group hypnosis session led by hypnotherapists Michael Brannan, CHt. and Connie Brannan, CHt. of Mindworks Hypnosis. Participants will also be introduced to tools for reinforcing positive habits and maintaining smoke-free behavior beyond the event.For more information or to register, visit:/services/stop-smoking-hypnosis/unlock-your-freedom-from-tobacco-group-hypnotherapy-session-to-stop-smoking/

