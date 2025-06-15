AAP Leaders Pursuing Politics Of 'Abusing, Accusing': NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) BJP leader and New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for pursuing 'abusing and accusing' tactics for political mileage.

Reacting to the AAP leader's allegations against the BJP government over power cuts, increase in electricity tariff, waterlogging, water shortage, school fee hike and slum demolition, Chahal told IANS,“The AAP government itself was involved in corruption and after being voted out, their leaders are busy spreading lies.”

He said the AAP government and its ministers lacked the intention to take decisions when they were in power, but they are targeting the BJP government, which is focused on development

“The BJP has always prioritised development, whether in Opposition or in power,” he said, reiterating the resolve to build a 'Viksit Delhi' and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

The NDMC Vice Chairman was speaking after conducting an inspection with Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal.

Chahal said the inspection was related to areas near Sarojini Nagar Market, complaints of residents of newly-built government flats and waterlogging problems in central Delhi.

He said a coordination committee was formed, and it would review the issues next week.

Talking about the discussions on tackling waterlogging problems, Chahal said that during their inspection close to Dayal Singh College in Lodhi Colony, a suggestion was made by the Union Minister to find a permanent solution to the current ad hoc system of pumping out water from NDMC drain into a bigger MCD drain near Commonwealth Games village.

“During the Congress government's tenure, a channel meant to carry rainwater from the NDMC drain was built at a higher level by the MCD, requiring regular pumping to prevent waterlogging in central Delhi. The Union Minister suggested a permanent solution involving the Ministry should be found to do away with the pumping drill,” he said.

Chahal said Minister Manohar Lal also appreciated the pole-mounted mist dispensers installed by NDMC in the Jor Bagh area and hinted that the successful model might be replicated in other parts of the country to fight air pollution.