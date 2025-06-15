403
Allu Arjun To Yash: 7 Stars Celebrate Father's Day, Giving Fans A Peek Into Their Dad Life
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Allu Arjun to Yash, stars shared heartwarming photos and posts on Father's Day. Fans were touched seeing glimpses of beautiful moments spent with their kids.Allu Arjun, Yash, Tovino Thomas, Vignesh Shivan, and Mahesh Babu showcased their bond with their kids through special Father's Day posts. Karan Johar remembered his father, Yash Johar.Allu Arjun shared a picture of a cute surprise from his kids, Ayaan and Arha, featuring a cherry-decorated chocolate cake and a white chocolate gift.Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, posted mirror selfies with her dad, showing him giving her a sweet kiss.Nayanthara shared pictures of Vignesh Shivan playing football with their twins, expressing gratitude for the love he showers on them.Tovino Thomas shared photos with his father and kids, wishing his fans a Happy Father's Day.Radhika Pandit shared a video of Yash spending quality time with their kids, Ayra and Yatharv, at a kids' themed party.Karan Johar shared an old picture of his father, Yash Johar, with an emotional note, thanking him for teaching him the importance of storytelling.
