Israeli Strike Massive Fire Erupts At Tehran Oil Refinery, Gas Field Also Hit

2025-06-15 08:10:18
A huge fire broke out at an oil refinery near Tehran on June 15 after an Israeli airstrike, Iranian state media reported. Thick smoke rose over the capital, as Israel expanded its surprise offensive, even hitting the world's largest gas field and Iran's defence ministry building. Tensions are boiling.

