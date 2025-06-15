Israeli Strike Massive Fire Erupts At Tehran Oil Refinery, Gas Field Also Hit

A huge fire broke out at an oil refinery near Tehran on June 15 after an Israeli airstrike, Iranian state media reported. Thick smoke rose over the capital, as Israel expanded its surprise offensive, even hitting the world's largest gas field and Iran's defence ministry building. Tensions are boiling.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.