BBMP To Celebrate Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti After 5 Years Award Distribution Remains Uncertain

Bengaluru: After a five-year gap, the BBMP is preparing to celebrate Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti in a grand manner. The government has directed officials to organise the event on a large scale, with the BBMP Chief Commissioner holding preparatory meetings.

Award uncertainty remains

While the celebration is confirmed, the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Award, traditionally given to achievers, remains uncertain. A selection committee has not yet been formed, with just 12 days left for the event.

2020 was the last grand celebration

The last major celebration occurred in 2020, when the BBMP honoured achievers from various fields. Following the pandemic, the ceremony was reduced to a symbolic garlanding of Kempegowda's statue on June 27 each year.

120 achievers left waiting

In 2023–24, under the leadership of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, an award selection committee shortlisted around 120 achievers from nearly 900 applicants. However, the awards were not distributed due to the cancellation of the grand event.

Town hall event & sports meet planned

This year, the government has instructed BBMP to host a grand programme at Town Hall on June 27. In addition, a sports meet will be organised for BBMP officers and staff.

Award selection still in limbo

Despite preparations for the celebration, no award selection committee has been constituted yet. Officials say if the committee is formed now, there may be a surge in applications, making it difficult to award winners on time. Hence, confusion continues over the award distribution.