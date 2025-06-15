Bridge Collapses In Pune, At Least 15 Tourists Feared Drowned In Swollen Indrayani River (WATCH)

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Pune district, a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed on Sunday afternoon, causing 10-15 tourists to fall into the river.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | A bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River, near Kundamala village, under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police station. 10 to 15 people feared trapped. 5 to 6 people have been rescued. More details awaited: Pimpri Chinchwad Police twitter/g0jm7QE9Xv

At least 6 people have been rescued while ops are on to evacuate others from the area.

2025 is getting worse than ever , Pune: Many tourists feared drowned after an old bridge collapses over the Indrayani river. Praying for everyone's safety #Pune twitter/I4MKUKADxJ

The accident occurred in Kundmala, a popular monsoon tourist spot in Maval taluka, which attracts hundreds of visitors every year due to its scenic waterfalls and riverbanks.

#BreakingNews 📷⚠️Pune Many Tourists Feared Drowned After Old Bridge Collapses Over Indrayani River at Kund Mala#Pune #indrayaniriver #Maharashtra #accident twitter/TzFJMcwCyk

Eyewitnesses said the bridge gave way suddenly, sending dozens into the fast-flowing river swollen by heavy rainfall over the past two days. Panic followed as bystanders raised alarms and tried to help those who fell.

Maharashtra CM on Indrayani River bridge collapse

On the bridge collapse tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar and Police Commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped."

He added that the NDRF team was reaching there. It is possible that some people have been swept away. We have not yet received any confirmation of casualties in this regard. Therefore, it would not be appropriate to talk about this now. I will give information about this only after getting complete information. Right now, the administration is trying its best to provide relief to the people.

Massive rescue operation launched

Rescue teams from the local police, fire brigade, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed to the site immediately. Boats, divers, and drones have been deployed as part of the search and rescue effort. So far, a few people have reportedly been rescued, but the exact number of those still missing is not yet confirmed.

Officials said the Indrayani river's water level had risen sharply due to continuous rainfall in the region, making rescue efforts more challenging and hazardous. Local authorities have requested visitors to stay away from riverbanks and warned of more rain in the coming days.

Bridge condition under scrutiny

Initial reports suggest the collapsed bridge may have been a temporary or weakened structure unable to withstand the increased pressure from rising water levels and foot traffic. A structural audit is expected to be conducted once the immediate rescue operation concludes.

The district administration has assured that an inquiry will be launched to assess whether any lapses in maintenance or safety contributed to the tragedy.

Further updates are awaited as rescue operations continue late into the evening.