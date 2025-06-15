Iran-Israel Conflict: Govt Issues Advisory For All Indian Nationals, Shares Helpline Numbers, Telegram Link
The Embassy of India in Iran has issued several helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link for communications with the Indian nationals currently in Iran.
Sharing details in a series of posts on X, the Embassy said that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian nationals in Iran.Also Read | Putin speaks to US President Donald Trump, condemns Israel's attack on Iran
The embassy requested all the Indians in Iran to join the following link to receive updates on the situation, from the Embassy of India - .
"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. ," it said on X.
Apart from this, the Embassy in Iran also asked Indians to 'avoid all unnecessary movements in Iran' and gave a call to follow the Embassy social media pages for updates. It also issued several contact numbers for communication.
Contacts numbers: For call only : 1. 98 9128109115, 98 9128109109Also Read | Israel says killing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei 'not off limits'
For WhatsApp: 2. 98 901044557, 98 9015993320, 91 8086871709.
3. Bandar Abbas: 98 9177699036 4. Zahedan: 98 9396356649
The advisory and the developments have come amid the background of Israel and Iran tensions in West Asia.
Earlier, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbing "Operation Rising Lion," in response to which Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israeli cities.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement posted on social media platform X that Israel launched Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.Also Read | Israel 'kills Iranians in cold blood' - What we know so far about the conflict
While Iranian News Agency IRNA said that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers. Iran called 'Operation True Promise 3' were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli aggression.
With agency inputs.
