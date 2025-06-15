Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Telangana News: Five Family Members Die After Drowning In Godavari In Basara

Telangana News: Five Family Members Die After Drowning In Godavari In Basara


2025-06-15 08:10:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tragic incident, five youths from the same family died on Sunday after drowning in the Godavari river in Basara in Nirmal district of Telangana.

The incident took place while they were taking a holy dip in the Godavari river.

The victims were identified as Rakesh, Vinod, Madan, Rutik, and Bharat, all members of the same family from Chintal in Hyderabad.

Police have sent bodies of the five devotees to Bhainsa Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Their family, comprising 18 members, is in a state of shock after the accident.

The family had travelled to Basara to partake in the revered tradition of a holy dip in the Godavari.

MENAFN15062025007365015876ID1109676244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search