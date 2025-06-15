Telangana News: Five Family Members Die After Drowning In Godavari In Basara

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a tragic incident, five youths from the same family died on Sunday after drowning in the Godavari river in Basara in Nirmal district of Telangana.

The incident took place while they were taking a holy dip in the Godavari river.

The victims were identified as Rakesh, Vinod, Madan, Rutik, and Bharat, all members of the same family from Chintal in Hyderabad.

Police have sent bodies of the five devotees to Bhainsa Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Their family, comprising 18 members, is in a state of shock after the accident.

The family had travelled to Basara to partake in the revered tradition of a holy dip in the Godavari.