Balloon Crash in Türkiye Claims Pilot’s Life, Injures Tourists
(MENAFN) One person has died and 19 others were hurt following the crash of two hot air balloons in central Türkiye on Sunday, according to media reports.
The balloons had launched from Ihlara Valley, located in the Guzelyurt district of Aksaray Province, and went down shortly after takeoff near the Gözlüköyü area. The precise cause of the crash remains unknown, authorities said.
Aksaray Governor Mehmet Ali Kumbuzoğlu confirmed that one of the balloons made a forceful landing, which resulted in the fatality of the pilot and injuries to nearly 20 passengers, all of whom were foreign nationals.
"The pilot's feet became entangled in a rope, causing him to fall from the basket," said Kumbuzoğlu. "Unfortunately, our pilot was caught under the basket and passed away. The conditions of our tourists are good. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance and are undergoing examinations," he added.
According to Cumhuriyet, all of the passengers aboard were tourists from Indonesia. The balloons were operating as part of the region’s tourist attractions.
Authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine what led to the accident.
