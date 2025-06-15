Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Austrian Pres. Over School Shooting In Graz


2025-06-15 08:07:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy over the victims of the recent school shooting in the city of Graz.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere condolences for the lives lost and those injured in the tragic incident, and wished a speedy recovery to all those affected. (end) dss

