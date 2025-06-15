Azerbaijan To Showcase Literary Culture At Beijing Book Fair
This year's fair will host representatives from 80 countries, including Azerbaijan. Approximately 1,700 participants are expected to showcase 220,000 books and publications across a vast 60,000-square-meter exhibition area.
The event will feature a wide array of cultural and literary activities, including forums, book presentations, signing sessions, and meet-and-greet events with authors.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan participated in the Beijing International Book Fair for the first time last year with a national stand organized by the Ministry of Culture. The country's presence was met with significant interest, highlighting Azerbaijan's growing engagement in international cultural and literary platforms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment