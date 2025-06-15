Azerbaijan To Showcase Literary Culture At Beijing Book Fair

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 31st Beijing International Book Fair will take place from June 18 to 22 in the Chinese capital, gathering global publishers, authors, and cultural institutions under the theme“Promoting the Heritage and Development of Civilizations, Advancing Exchanges and Mutual Learning for Win-Win Cooperation,”reports.

This year's fair will host representatives from 80 countries, including Azerbaijan. Approximately 1,700 participants are expected to showcase 220,000 books and publications across a vast 60,000-square-meter exhibition area.

The event will feature a wide array of cultural and literary activities, including forums, book presentations, signing sessions, and meet-and-greet events with authors.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan participated in the Beijing International Book Fair for the first time last year with a national stand organized by the Ministry of Culture. The country's presence was met with significant interest, highlighting Azerbaijan's growing engagement in international cultural and literary platforms.