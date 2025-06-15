Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 55,362 As Israeli Attacks Continue


2025-06-15 08:05:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, June 15 (Petra) – The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that 65 people were killed and 315 others injured over the past 24 hours amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
In its daily update, the Ministry stated that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to continued hostilities.
The cumulative death toll from the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has reached 55,362, with 128,741 reported injuries. Since the resumption of Israeli airstrikes on March 18 alone, 5,071 people have been killed and 16,700 injured.
The Ministry also noted that 26 fatalities and more than 117 injuries over the past 24 hours were related to attacks on humanitarian aid distribution areas. This brings the total number of casualties from strikes on aid zones to 300 dead and over 2,649 wounded since such incidents began.

