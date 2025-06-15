JCD Completed 11 New Customs Projects, Says Director

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) -- Director General of Jordan Customs Department (JCD), Maj. Gen. Ahmad Akalik, said the department has "successfully" completed 11 projects within the first phase of the economic modernization plan.Akalik noted these achievements come within the framework of the JCD's "commitment" to fulfill its role as a "key" driver of the national economic system.In an interview with "Petra," Akalik said HRH Crown Prince's recent meeting with customs officials was an "important" milestone for emphasizing the importance of continuing to modernize customs procedures to align with the Kingdom's new economic vision and achieve a balance to facilitate trade and protect the national economy.On the JCD's key projects implemented so far, he referred to development of the e-commerce center, as one of the first customs hubs launched for this purpose in the region.The new facility, he stated, seeks to streamline customs e-clearance and monitor postal parcels, referring to establishment of the e-commerce council, which constitutes a "modern" arm in risk management and facilitating goods flow.Regarding the national exports project, Akalik said completion rate has reached 23% and is expected to be "fully completed" before the end of this year.Meanwhile, he noted the e-clearance customs project has contributed to reduce the transaction processing period from approximately 2 months to an average of 1 week, and hours in some cases, which saves time and costs for service recipients and contributes to an "improved" investment environment.Under its vision, he indicated that the JCD has begun implementing a project to unify regulatory bodies for the customs work.Akalik said the e-commerce center has recently processed over 1 million transactions, including approximately 30,000 customs declarations for goods.Akalik stressed the importance of achieving a balance between e-commerce and traditional trade, given complaints from some sectors on impact of this online activity on local markets.