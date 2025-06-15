403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Refutes Claims of Sharing Intelligence with Israel
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Saturday dismissed accusations that it had been supplying intelligence to Israel from the Kurecik radar installation.
In a post on X, Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation clarified that “The radar base in Kurecik was established in line with Türkiye's national security and interests and is intended to ensure the protection of the NATO allies.”
The statement stressed that the installation’s objective aligns with safeguarding Türkiye’s strategic priorities and supporting NATO member states.
The center further emphasized that all information gathered at the Kurecik radar station is strictly relayed to NATO partners under a defined structure, adhering to NATO’s established protocols.
“Sharing radar base data with non-NATO allies, such as Israel, is absolutely out of the question,” the statement asserted.
The statement also condemned the circulating claims as part of a disinformation campaign, saying, “The black propaganda conducted in the opposing direction constitutes subversive acts that can only be considered within the scope of 5th column activity unless they are a product of mere recklessness.”
This implies that such claims are seen as either dangerous sabotage or gross negligence.
Reaffirming its foreign policy stance, the statement concluded by declaring: “Türkiye stands against Israel's operations to destabilize the Middle East and will never support Israel's actions in this regard.”
It also noted that this position is upheld within NATO, adding, “Türkiye adopts this approach within NATO as well and takes the necessary stance against Israel's participation in NATO exercises.”
In a post on X, Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation clarified that “The radar base in Kurecik was established in line with Türkiye's national security and interests and is intended to ensure the protection of the NATO allies.”
The statement stressed that the installation’s objective aligns with safeguarding Türkiye’s strategic priorities and supporting NATO member states.
The center further emphasized that all information gathered at the Kurecik radar station is strictly relayed to NATO partners under a defined structure, adhering to NATO’s established protocols.
“Sharing radar base data with non-NATO allies, such as Israel, is absolutely out of the question,” the statement asserted.
The statement also condemned the circulating claims as part of a disinformation campaign, saying, “The black propaganda conducted in the opposing direction constitutes subversive acts that can only be considered within the scope of 5th column activity unless they are a product of mere recklessness.”
This implies that such claims are seen as either dangerous sabotage or gross negligence.
Reaffirming its foreign policy stance, the statement concluded by declaring: “Türkiye stands against Israel's operations to destabilize the Middle East and will never support Israel's actions in this regard.”
It also noted that this position is upheld within NATO, adding, “Türkiye adopts this approach within NATO as well and takes the necessary stance against Israel's participation in NATO exercises.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment