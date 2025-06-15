Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Refutes Claims of Sharing Intelligence with Israel

2025-06-15 08:02:53
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Saturday dismissed accusations that it had been supplying intelligence to Israel from the Kurecik radar installation.

In a post on X, Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation clarified that “The radar base in Kurecik was established in line with Türkiye's national security and interests and is intended to ensure the protection of the NATO allies.”

The statement stressed that the installation’s objective aligns with safeguarding Türkiye’s strategic priorities and supporting NATO member states.

The center further emphasized that all information gathered at the Kurecik radar station is strictly relayed to NATO partners under a defined structure, adhering to NATO’s established protocols.

“Sharing radar base data with non-NATO allies, such as Israel, is absolutely out of the question,” the statement asserted.

The statement also condemned the circulating claims as part of a disinformation campaign, saying, “The black propaganda conducted in the opposing direction constitutes subversive acts that can only be considered within the scope of 5th column activity unless they are a product of mere recklessness.”

This implies that such claims are seen as either dangerous sabotage or gross negligence.

Reaffirming its foreign policy stance, the statement concluded by declaring: “Türkiye stands against Israel's operations to destabilize the Middle East and will never support Israel's actions in this regard.”

It also noted that this position is upheld within NATO, adding, “Türkiye adopts this approach within NATO as well and takes the necessary stance against Israel's participation in NATO exercises.”

