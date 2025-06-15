Kevin Costner Won't Hang His Boots Anytime Soon

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Kevin Costner is not in favour of retiring so soon. The 70-year-old actor insisted giving up work isn't something he will even think about doing because he is always curious to find something else to do.

He recently said, "I don't even think about retiring, because I'll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination. Imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss. I think we're all different and we have different things happening for us”, reports 'Female First UK'.

He told 'People' magazine, "I've felt really lucky in my life. I'd like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint”.

But the former Yellowstone star doesn't have a "bucket list" for what he wants to do in his career, but simply looks for projects that will "satisfy" him and give pleasure to other people.

He said, "I don't have those things. I have that list, (but) I don't refer to it that way. But certainly my eyes and my enthusiasm are wide open and very big. I've so enjoyed life and imagining what I can do, what I can be about and what makes a difference. Not only to me, but to other people. What just satisfies me? I go through that whole idea, and you realise it's about time. It's a rush to get to all of them”.

As per 'Female First UK', the Bodyguard actor recently explained he is attracted to scripts that steer away from obvious "notions of heroism" often seen in movies.

Speaking on 'The Will Cain Show', he said, "The notion of heroism when no-one's looking. I think when you're a child or young man or young woman and you see that, you realise, you know, the heroism of a woman who works three jobs, you see her four in the morning, every morning at a bus stop. And by the end of the evening, when she gets home so tired and makes a meal for her kids, she's gone to three different places to work in movies”.

“We can sometimes depict that and we lay music to it, and suddenly we know who's important. Suddenly we know who is powerful, who is a hero, a hero in her own family, that she would work that way to make life better for her children”, he added.