Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Cancels Flights to Several Nations Amid Israeli Airstrikes on Iran


2025-06-15 07:31:30
(MENAFN) Following intense Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, Türkiye has swiftly implemented flight cancellations to several countries, according to Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu on Friday.

Uraloglu explained on social media that "As a result of the air strikes launched by Israel against Iran in the early morning hours of June 13, 2025, the airspaces of Israel, Iran, Syria and Iraq were temporarily closed to air traffic due to increased security risks in the region."

He added that Türkiye's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in coordination with airlines, has promptly adjusted flight paths to steer clear of hazardous zones. "In line with the developments, the necessary measures have been taken by our Directorate General Of Civil Aviation and relevant airline companies, and flight routes have been re-planned to avoid using risky airspace."

Emphasizing passenger and crew safety, Uraloglu assured that crisis management teams remain active throughout this unfolding situation.

Türkiye ’s major airlines, including its flagship carrier Turkish Airlines, have suspended flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Jordan until Monday, June 16. “There are currently no passengers or personnel at risk,” he confirmed.

Israel initiated the military operation early Friday, focusing on crippling Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile infrastructure. The assault reportedly claimed the lives of several senior military officials and nuclear scientists.

The offensive continued later in the day with airstrikes targeting Iran’s northwestern city of Tabriz, the southern city of Shiraz, and the critical uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, Iran’s largest such site.

