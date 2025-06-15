After Deadly Strike On Kremenchuk, Ukraine Urges World To Hit Russia With Harshest Sanctions
This was stated in a post by the MFA on the social network X , according to Ukrinform.
The Foreign Ministry emphasized that during the night, Russia launched a massive combined attack at Kremenchuk in Poltava region using missiles and drones. Energy and agricultural infrastructure were targeted. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and vehicles.
“Russia cannot be stopped with words alone. It only understands the language of force. Today, the world must impose the strongest possible sanctions to force Russia into peace, as well as strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities to protect our people,” the ministry stressed.Read also: Russia's aerial attack on Poltava region leaves homes, energy infrastructure damaged
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces launched a massive combined night attack at Poltava region, with damage recorded in Kremenchuk community.
