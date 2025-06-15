Russia's Aerial Attack On Poltava Region Leaves Homes, Energy Infrastructure Damaged
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, Ukrinform saw.
"Last night, the enemy carried out a massive combined attack involving missiles and UAVs. Most of the enemy targets were intercepted by air defense. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement says.Read also: War update: 203 clashes, situation tense in Pokrovsk axi
In the Kremenchuk community, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were targeted. A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged. Direct hits and debris caused fires, shortly contained by emergency responders.
In the Chutiv community, residential buildings and cars were damaged by UAV debris.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Poltava region, debris from a downed enemy drone damaged overhead power lines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment