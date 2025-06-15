Russia's Aerial Attack On Poltava Region Leaves Homes, Energy Infrastructure Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tonight, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack targeting Poltava region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, Ukrinform saw.

"Last night, the enemy carried out a massive combined attack involving missiles and UAVs. Most of the enemy targets were intercepted by air defense. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement says.

In the Kremenchuk community, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were targeted. A private residential building, a car, and a power line were also damaged. Direct hits and debris caused fires, shortly contained by emergency responders.

In the Chutiv community, residential buildings and cars were damaged by UAV debris.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Poltava region, debris from a downed enemy drone damaged overhead power lines.