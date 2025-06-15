Ukraine Intercepts 167 Of 194 Russian Drones, Missiles Launched Since Saturday Night
The Air Force reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
According to the military, since 20:00 on Saturday, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with the following weapons:
-
183 Shahed-type attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types;
two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air ballistic missiles;
an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile;
four Iskander-K cruise missiles; and
four Kalibr cruise missiles.
The main focus of Russia's attack was the city of Kremenchuk.Read also: Russia's aerial attack on Poltava region leaves homes, energy infrastructure damaged
The air raid was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups.
According to tentative reports, as of 09:00 on Sunday, air defense has intercepted 167 incomign targets, 119 of which were shot down:
-
111 Shahed drones (UAVs of other types) downed, 48 lost from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare;
two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air ballistic missiles;
three Iskander-K cruise missiles; and
three Kalibr cruise missiles.
Hits were recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and debris caused damage in six locations.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the Russian air raid on the night of June 15, damage was recorded in the territory of two communities in Poltava region. Direct hits and falling debris caused fires.
In the Kremenchuk community, energy and agricultural infrastructure facilities were affected.
