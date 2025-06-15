SBU Exposes Russian Spy Over Helping Russia Plan Attacks On Military Airfields
That's according to the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
According to the case file, the suspect is a 24-year-old local unemployed man who was recruited remotely by an FSB operative, Ilya Kudryavtsev.
Russian intelligence operatives reached out to the perpetrator through Telegram channels, where he was looking for easy money.
The culprit received instructions from his handler on locating Ukrainian military facilities, conducting additional reconnaissance on the ground, and transmitting coordinates.
To this end, the suspect installed a candid camera in his car before driving around the area to record the locations of Ukraine's air defense assets.
Law enforcers detained him as he was filming the outer perimeter of a military facility.
The Security Service also made sure to secure the locations of Ukrainian forces.
A phone, a candid camera, and other evidence of clandestine cooperation with the enemy was seized at the scene of the arrest and at the suspect's home.
SBU detectives pressed high treason charges against the culprit.
The perpetrator is in custody, faces life imprisonment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the SBU detained a Zaporizhzhia resident who had been adjusting Russian strikes on the city.
