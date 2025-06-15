Ukraine, Vietnam Discuss Promising Areas Of Defense Partnership
The Ministry reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"We worked on expanding the geography of defense partnerships. With Phem Hai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Ukraine and Moldova, we explored opportunities for Vietnamese-Ukrainian cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In particular, we discussed aviation, naval and explosives sectors," the report says.
It is noted that the parties also agreed to hold a meeting at the level of industry representatives to develop promising areas of cooperation.Read also: Czech Republic to boost ammunition support for Ukraine and extend initiative into 2026
In addition, during the week, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė. The meeting focused on the implementation of cooperation agreements already signed, including ongoing joint projects and promising areas of cooperation between the two countries.
The ministry's team also held a working meeting with German representatives. The issues of cooperation in defense industry and Germany's assistance in additional financing of this area were on the table.Read also: Defense Procurement Agency signs contracts with 76 drone manufacturers
"Ukraine and Germany have a number of joint projects in the field of the defense industry, so the meeting discussed their current status and ways to strengthen cooperation," the press service added.
As reported, Ukraine plans to increase the production of Bren 2 Sich rifles and deepen the scope of their domestic manufacturing.
