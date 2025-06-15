Ukraine, Vietnam Discuss Promising Areas Of Defense Partnership

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The team of the Ministry of Strategic Industries held a working meeting with the Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova to discuss promising areas of cooperation in the field of defense industries.

The Ministry reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"We worked on expanding the geography of defense partnerships. With Phem Hai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Vietnam to Ukraine and Moldova, we explored opportunities for Vietnamese-Ukrainian cooperation in areas of mutual interest. In particular, we discussed aviation, naval and explosives sectors," the report says.

It is noted that the parties also agreed to hold a meeting at the level of industry representatives to develop promising areas of cooperation.

In addition, during the week, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Lithuania to Ukraine Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė. The meeting focused on the implementation of cooperation agreements already signed, including ongoing joint projects and promising areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The ministry's team also held a working meeting with German representatives. The issues of cooperation in defense industry and Germany's assistance in additional financing of this area were on the table.

"Ukraine and Germany have a number of joint projects in the field of the defense industry, so the meeting discussed their current status and ways to strengthen cooperation," the press service added.

As reported, Ukraine plans to increase the production of Bren 2 Sich rifles and deepen the scope of their domestic manufacturing.