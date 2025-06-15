War Update: 203 Clashes, Situation Tense In Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 203 combat engagements have been recorded along the Ukrainian frontlines over the past day. The Russians were most active in the Pokrovsk direction, as well as in Kursk, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, and Lyman axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army launched a missile strike and 58 bombardments against Ukrainian positions and settlements, involving 78 guided bombs.

The invaders also carried out 5,367 artillery attacks, including 82 from multiple rocket launchers, and employed 3,145 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Medvedivka in Chernihiv region, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region, Shevchenko in Donetsk region, Olhivske, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Kamianske, and Lezhyn in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile and artillery units hit 13 targets, including seven manpower and equipment clusters, three command posts, and two artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians attempted three offensive efforts toward Lyptsi and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, the invaders carried out five attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Kindrashivka and Petropavlivka, and toward Holubivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians attacked 21 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Karpivka, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna and Serebryansk Forest, in the direction of Hlushchenkove, Olhivka, Novy Mir, Torske and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, Ukraine repelled five assaults toward Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, eight clashes were recorded in the direction of Stupochky, Predtechyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian troops attacked 21 times in the areas of Diliivka, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Romanivka, toward Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back 58 Russian offensive actions in the areas of Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, and Horikhove, towards Myrne, Novoukrainka, Muravka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 34 attempts by Russian troops to break through the defensive lines near Rozlyv, Bahatyr and Novosilka, toward Novomykolaivka, Zaporizhzhia, Dachne, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat clashes were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Russian army made an unsuccessful attempt to penetrate Ukraine's defenses toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovia direction, Ukraine stopped two Russian attempts to advance.

In the Kursk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 39 enemy attacks while the Russians hit local settlements and Ukraine's positions with 10 guided bombs, and also carried out 264 artillery strikes, four of which involved MLR systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no changes were reported.

