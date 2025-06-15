Enemy Strikes Nikopol District, Damages Business
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, according to Ukrinform.
“The Nikopol region was under fire from enemy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In the evening and at night, the aggressor terrorized the communities of Chervonohryhorivsk, Pokrovsk, and Marganets,” he wrote.
A fire broke out on the territory of a private enterprise, which was extinguished by rescuers. Solar panels and a passenger car were damaged. Two private houses were also damaged, and a gas pipeline was affected.Read also: No Russian advance into Dnipro petrovsk region - Zelensky
No one was injured.
It is noted that during the night, air defenders shot down four UAVs and a cruise missile over Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
