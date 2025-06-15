Russian Army Loses 1,170 More Soldiers In Ukraine War
This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
The Russian army also lost 10,937 (+0) tanks, 22,804 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 29,190 (+33) artillery systems, 1,418 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,186 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, helicopters – 337 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 40,709 (+123), cruise missiles – 3,337 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 52,017 (+89), special equipment – 3,915 (+1).
The data is being verified.Read also: Ukraine refutes reports of losing Dvorichna in Kharkiv region to Russia
As reported by Ukrinform, on June 14, there were 178 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line, with the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions remaining the hottest.
