Russian Army Loses 1,170 More Soldiers In Ukraine War

Russian Army Loses 1,170 More Soldiers In Ukraine War


2025-06-15 07:18:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to June 15, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1 million 3 thousand 860 people, of which 1,170 were lost in the past 24 hours.

This was reported on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 10,937 (+0) tanks, 22,804 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 29,190 (+33) artillery systems, 1,418 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,186 (+1) air defense systems, 416 (+0) aircraft, helicopters – 337 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 40,709 (+123), cruise missiles – 3,337 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 52,017 (+89), special equipment – 3,915 (+1).

The data is being verified.

Read also: Ukraine refutes reports of losing Dvorichna in Kharkiv region to Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 14, there were 178 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front line, with the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions remaining the hottest.

