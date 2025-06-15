Sheltering Indoors, Official Guidance Key To Risk Mitigation Crisis Center

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 15 (Petra) – Director of the Media Response Unit at the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, Ahmad Naimat, on Sunday, stressed that under the current circumstances, sheltering indoors and adhering to the guidance issued by official authorities is sufficient to mitigate potential risks.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Naimat said that designated shelters form a key component of the Center's national risk management plans.He pointed out that shelter facilities include a network of centers affiliated with the Ministries of Social Development, Youth, and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in addition to pre-equipped emergency camps, such as the Azraq camp, which is prepared to accommodate individuals affected by natural disasters, including earthquakes and floods.He noted that these facilities are strategically designated throughout the Kingdom and may also be activated in various emergency scenarios, such as disruptions to travel for tourists or cases where citizens become stranded.