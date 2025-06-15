Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suspected Homicide: Father Arrested In Aqaba Over Death Of Seven-Year-Old Child


Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that Aqaba police received a report on Saturday evening regarding the death of a seven-year-old child found inside his parents' apartment.
According to a PSD spokesperson, officers responded to the scene and uncovered evidence indicating criminal suspicion. The child had sustained fatal stab wounds caused by a sharp object.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the child's father is suspected of committing the crime. He was arrested and is currently under investigation, pending referral to the judiciary.

