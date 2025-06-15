Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Index Falls 1.53%


2025-06-15 07:05:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a sharp decline of 1.53 percent, closing at 2,635 points.
Trading activity included approximately 2.4 million shares, with a total turnover of around JOD 6.2 million executed through 2,677 transactions.
Market data showed that out of the companies whose shares were traded, 65 recorded declines, nine saw gains, and 11 remained unchanged.

