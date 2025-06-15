403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ASE Index Falls 1.53%
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a sharp decline of 1.53 percent, closing at 2,635 points.
Trading activity included approximately 2.4 million shares, with a total turnover of around JOD 6.2 million executed through 2,677 transactions.
Market data showed that out of the companies whose shares were traded, 65 recorded declines, nine saw gains, and 11 remained unchanged.
Amman, June 15 (Petra) – The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) ended Sunday's trading session with a sharp decline of 1.53 percent, closing at 2,635 points.
Trading activity included approximately 2.4 million shares, with a total turnover of around JOD 6.2 million executed through 2,677 transactions.
Market data showed that out of the companies whose shares were traded, 65 recorded declines, nine saw gains, and 11 remained unchanged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment