Ukraine Aims To Strengthen Educational Cooperation With Azerbaijan
The ambassador emphasized that the growing number of Azerbaijani students choosing to study in Ukraine reflects confidence in the Ukrainian education system.
"Currently, over 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens are pursuing higher education in Ukraine. This is a clear sign of trust in our universities and educational framework," Husyev said.
He also noted that Kyiv is eager to broaden academic exchanges with Baku.
"We are particularly interested in enhancing academic exchange, developing dual degree programs, launching joint research initiatives, and expanding student mobility opportunities between Ukraine and Azerbaijan," the diplomat added.
The event underscored the growing educational links between the two countries and highlighted mutual efforts to foster international collaboration in higher education.
