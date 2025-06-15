MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In a world riven by uncertainty and shifting power dynamics, few nations have emerged with both a clear vision and the resolve to assert their place in the global order as convincingly as Azerbaijan. At the international conference on“The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” held in the symbolic city of Shusha, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev articulated a forward-looking and principled stance on the complexities of our time.

As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, "Azerbaijan, which has always demonstrated its commitment to a just world order through concrete actions, advocates for transforming not only the South Caucasus region, where it is located, but also the entire Eurasian space into a hub of dialogue and cooperation." This vision positions Azerbaijan not only as a regional player but as a mediator and facilitator of intercontinental cooperation. Its commitment to multilateralism and dialogue reflects a deep understanding of the interconnected nature of today's challenges - whether economic, environmental, or security-related.

The legacy of the protracted conflict over Karabakh, which for decades stymied regional integration and development, remains central to Azerbaijan's contemporary geopolitical stance. As President Aliyev said, "Despite four UN Security Council resolutions demanding the full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces, 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory remained under occupation for nearly 30 years, and the country faced double standards, bias, and injustice." This stark reality not only underscores Azerbaijan's resilience but also highlights a broader problem in global governance: the selective application of international law. By reclaiming its territorial integrity through the 44-day Patriotic War and the subsequent anti-terror operation, Azerbaijan has not only restored its sovereignty but reaffirmed the necessity of a rules-based world order - one where justice is neither delayed nor denied.

The commitment to sovereignty and constitutional principles continues to guide Azerbaijan's policy, both domestically and internationally. This demonstrates that Azerbaijan's actions are not reactive but strategic, rooted in a long-term vision that values peace, cooperation, and national dignity. The celebration of 2025 as the“Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” is a powerful reminder of this enduring national ethos.

Today, in the face of emerging power centers and increasing geopolitical complexity, Azerbaijan is not merely reacting to changes - it is helping to shape them. Its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and defense of Bandung Principles show a consistent commitment to fairness, respect for sovereignty, and peaceful cooperation - values that remain as vital today as they were in the 20th century.

Ultimately, Azerbaijan's trajectory reflects the aspirations of many nations seeking to thrive independently in a multipolar world. It is a country that has overcome occupation, asserted its sovereignty, and is now working diligently to ensure that the hard-won peace translates into lasting regional development. Through words and deeds, Azerbaijan has shown that a small nation, guided by vision, law, and resolve, can contribute meaningfully to the construction of a fairer global order.