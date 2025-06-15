403
Kuwait Amir Receives Crown Prince, PM, National Guard Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Al-Seif Palace.
His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and the Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
