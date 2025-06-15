Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UN Special Envoy For Iraq


2025-06-15 07:03:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Iraq, and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Dr. Mohammad bin Awad Al-Hassan on occasion of visit to the country. (end)
