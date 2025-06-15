Snake Enters Famous Kempty Falls In Mussoorie, Chaos Caught On Camera
The video, shared by the Instagram account @littledehradunstories, shows dozens of tourists bathing under the scenic waterfall before panic breaks out. Screams can be heard as the snake appears, prompting people to scramble out of the water in fear.
The snake is seen gliding swiftly across the shallow waters, surrounded by unsuspecting visitors. As the camera pans out, the commotion becomes more evident, with scores of people backing away in alarm and trying to escape the reptile.
The post was captioned:“A snake entered among the tourists bathing at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie See how chaos ensued!”
While many viewers expressed concern, the comment section was soon filled with humorous reactions. Instagram user @dhiraj_chhabra joked,“Itno k bich me ek or aagya.”
Another user, @sparsh_k_kumar, took a dig at the crowding, saying,“or aao traffic laga rakha pura inno ne, Maggie point bhi jane mein dikkat hori.. mat ana agli bar se.”
No injuries were reported in the incident.
