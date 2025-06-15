Path To Kedarnath Dham Damaged Access Suspended Until Further Notice
Police said that the path leading to Kedarnath Dham was damaged due to debris and stones falling in the ravine near Jangalchatti.
Effective security is being ensured for the devotees travelling on the footpath, including those who had left for Kedarnath Dham before the road was damaged, added the police.Kedarnath Helicopter Crash
Earlier in the day seven people died after a helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed after going missing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, an official said.
NDRF sources said that seven people on board the helicopter were Rajveer, the pilot, Vikram Rawat, a resident of BKTC, Rasi Ukhimath, Vinod, Trist Singh, Rajkumar, Shraddha and Rashi, a girl aged 10 years.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment