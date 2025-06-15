Air India Express Flight From Kolkata To Ghaziabad Delayed Due To Technical Snag On Original Aircraft

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India Express plane from Kolkata to Hindon on Sunday developed a technical snag on the originally assigned aircraft, following which it was delayed, ANI quoted Air India Express spokesperson as saying.

Air India Express spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI, "Our Kolkata - Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience."

According to the details, the Air India Express flight IX 1511, which was due to depart from Hindon Airport, was grounded for over an hour after the aircraft developed an unexpected technical issue on the runway.

A report by NDTV mentioned that the flight had taxied to the runway and was preparing for departure when a last-minute snag was detected by the flight crew.

Though the nature of the technical issue was not immediately disclosed, the ground engineers were called in to assess the situation.

Earlier on 1 March this year, the Air India Express had launched a new service to Kolkata from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.

