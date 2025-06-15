Air India Express Flight From Kolkata To Ghaziabad Delayed Due To Technical Snag On Original Aircraft
Air India Express spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI, "Our Kolkata - Hindon flight operated, with a delay, due to a snag on the originally assigned aircraft. Guests were offered complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund. We regret the inconvenience."
According to the details, the Air India Express flight IX 1511, which was due to depart from Hindon Airport, was grounded for over an hour after the aircraft developed an unexpected technical issue on the runway.
A report by NDTV mentioned that the flight had taxied to the runway and was preparing for departure when a last-minute snag was detected by the flight crew.
Though the nature of the technical issue was not immediately disclosed, the ground engineers were called in to assess the situation.
Earlier on 1 March this year, the Air India Express had launched a new service to Kolkata from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad.
More to come....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment