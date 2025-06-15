Morocco: His Majesty The King Sends Condolence Message To Indian President Following Air India Crash

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence and compassion to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, following the crash of an Air India plane which caused multiple casualties.

In this message, His Majesty the King says that He was deeply saddened by the news of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad, in which many people unfortunately lost their lives.

On this sad occasion, the Sovereign expresses His heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to President Murmu, the grieving families and the people of India.

