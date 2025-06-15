Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates King Charles III On His Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to HM King Charles III, Sovereign of the United Kingdom, on his birthday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and His wishes of good health and happiness to HM King Charles III, Her Majesty Queen Camilla and all members of the Royal Family, and of further progress and prosperity to the British people.

“I should like to thank this opportunity to commend the special, long-standing relations enjoyed by our two countries. I am sure Your Majesty shares my strong desire to consolidate and expand our ties in all sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” HM the King writes.

