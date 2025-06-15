403
Ecuador Moves National Police Command To Guayaquil Amid Unprecedented Surge In Violence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's government, led by President Daniel Noboa, has relocated the National Police Command to Guayaquil in response to an extraordinary surge in violent crime.
This decision comes as official figures show Ecuador's homicide rate has soared to 44.5 per 100,000 people, the highest in South America.
The move aims to centralize security operations in the city most affected by organized crime and drug trafficking.
Guayaquil, along with neighboring Durán and Samborondón, accounts for 40 percent of the country's violent deaths in the first four months of 2025.
Between January and April, Ecuador recorded 3,084 violent deaths, compared to 1,951 in the same period last year.
Security analysts warn that if this trend continues, Ecuador could see over 9,000 homicides by the end of 2025.
Criminal gangs, many linked to international drug trafficking, are fighting for control of ports and urban areas, turning the city into a battleground.
President Noboa declared an“internal armed conflict” in January 2024, legally designating 22 criminal organizations as terrorist groups.
This allowed the military to join police in security operations. In the first ten days of this conflict, authorities arrested 2,369 people, seized over 6.3 tons of drugs, and confiscated thousands of weapons and explosives.
The government has since imposed states of emergency in several provinces, established curfews, and militarized key neighborhoods.
The violence has destabilized Ecuador's business climate. Criminal groups extort local businesses, disrupt trade, and undermine investor confidence.
In Durán, gangs have infiltrated municipal government, creating a parallel economy and providing services where the state has failed.
The security crisis has also pushed thousands of Ecuadorians to flee, making them the second most intercepted group crossing the dangerous Darien Gap after Venezuelans.
President Noboa has called for international support, including from the United States , to combat these threats.
Despite ongoing military and police operations, the violence continues to rise. The government maintains that reducing homicides is a non-negotiable goal.
The relocation of the police command to Guayaquil underscores the urgency and scale of Ecuador's security crisis.
