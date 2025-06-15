403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolivia's Justice Minister Resigns As Economic And Political Pressures Intensify
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia's Justice Minister César Siles resigned on June 14, 2025, after more than eight months in office, citing unfounded rumors and accusations that he said threatened his reputation and family.
Siles announced his departure in a letter to President Luis Arce, requesting an orderly transition by June 17.
He stepped down during a period of mounting unrest, as supporters of former president Evo Morales maintain road blockades demanding Morales' reinstatement as a presidential candidate for the August 17 elections, despite a constitutional ban.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed the resignation, which comes as the government faces economic turmoil and escalating political conflict.
Bolivia's economy has sharply deteriorated . The National Institute of Statistics reported 5.95% accumulated inflation between January and April 2025, the highest in 17 years.
The International Monetary Fund projects annual inflation could reach 15.8% this year, with GDP growth expected at just 1.1%.
The country's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $165 million in April, down from $15 billion in 2014, according to the Central Bank.
Bolivia's Justice Minister Resigns as Economic and Political Pressures Intensify
Road blockades, led by Morales' supporters, have intensified shortages of food and fuel, especially in La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz.
Authorities reported 25 blockade points nationwide, causing daily losses of $100 to $150 million.
Police have clashed with protesters, resulting in dozens of injuries and at least two deaths.
The unrest stems from Morales' disqualification by the Constitutional Court, which reversed a previous ruling that allowed him to seek a fourth term.
Protesters demand the resignation of the judges responsible for the decision.
President Arce, once Morales' finance minister, now faces dissent from both Morales' base and business groups.
Truckers and business leaders have threatened further blockades over dollar shortages, risking deeper supply chain paralysis.
The government has warned it may deploy the military to restore order if protests escalate.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed that national elections will proceed on August 17, 2025.
The outcome will determine not only the presidency but also the direction of Bolivia's economic recovery and political stability.
The resignation of Siles highlights the fragility of the current administration as it navigates one of Bolivia's most turbulent periods in recent history.
Siles announced his departure in a letter to President Luis Arce, requesting an orderly transition by June 17.
He stepped down during a period of mounting unrest, as supporters of former president Evo Morales maintain road blockades demanding Morales' reinstatement as a presidential candidate for the August 17 elections, despite a constitutional ban.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed the resignation, which comes as the government faces economic turmoil and escalating political conflict.
Bolivia's economy has sharply deteriorated . The National Institute of Statistics reported 5.95% accumulated inflation between January and April 2025, the highest in 17 years.
The International Monetary Fund projects annual inflation could reach 15.8% this year, with GDP growth expected at just 1.1%.
The country's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $165 million in April, down from $15 billion in 2014, according to the Central Bank.
Bolivia's Justice Minister Resigns as Economic and Political Pressures Intensify
Road blockades, led by Morales' supporters, have intensified shortages of food and fuel, especially in La Paz, Cochabamba, and Santa Cruz.
Authorities reported 25 blockade points nationwide, causing daily losses of $100 to $150 million.
Police have clashed with protesters, resulting in dozens of injuries and at least two deaths.
The unrest stems from Morales' disqualification by the Constitutional Court, which reversed a previous ruling that allowed him to seek a fourth term.
Protesters demand the resignation of the judges responsible for the decision.
President Arce, once Morales' finance minister, now faces dissent from both Morales' base and business groups.
Truckers and business leaders have threatened further blockades over dollar shortages, risking deeper supply chain paralysis.
The government has warned it may deploy the military to restore order if protests escalate.
The Supreme Electoral Tribunal confirmed that national elections will proceed on August 17, 2025.
The outcome will determine not only the presidency but also the direction of Bolivia's economic recovery and political stability.
The resignation of Siles highlights the fragility of the current administration as it navigates one of Bolivia's most turbulent periods in recent history.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment